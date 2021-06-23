FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all-time lows from $13 (42% off)

-
wootAmazon Basics
42% off $13+

For Prime members only, Woot is now offering some notable deals on the highly-rated Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector. The 8-foot model is now on sale for $12.99 with the 10-foot variant down at $15.99 shipped. Regularly $22.50 and $25 respectively at Amazon, today’s offers are up to 42% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Both of which undercut the Amazon all-time low by a few bucks. You’re looking at a 12-outlet power strip with a 4320 joule energy rating to protect your precious electronics against “potentially-damaging power surges.” A 15-amp overload resettable circuit breaker is joined by either an 8- or 10-foot “heavy-duty power cord,” widely-spaced outlets, and an optional back keyhole wall-mount. Rated 4+ stars from well over 12,000 Amazon customers and ships with the standard 1-year warranty. More deals and details below. 

We are also seeing some notable price drops on Belkin surge protector power strips over at Amazon with deals starting from $13.50 Prime shipped on highly-rated options. You can see the deals with up to nearly 20% in savings right here

But if its just some basics power strips you’re after for some extra outlets, check out this 2-pack of GE 6-Outlet options for $9 Prime shipped. They carry 4+ star ratings from over 20,000 Amazon customers and provide the same amount of outlets for much less. Just don’t expect to get the surge protection here. 

Need some sweet wireless charging gear to go with those new power strips? The Nomad Prime Day sale is still live with some great deals on is charging base and more from $25 right here, alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s 2021 models.  

More on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector:

  • 12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating
  • Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges
  • LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring
  • Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes
  • Power on/off switch integrates with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges ...
Let one of Amazon’s Basics weighted blankets carr...
Amazon’s gaming desk has built-in controller, hea...
Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermo...
These Amazon Basics home goods are up to 20% off starti...
Enhance your iPad Pro with Apple Pencil 2 at the second...
Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cab...
Tackle DIY electronic repairs with Amazon’s 51-pc...
Show More Comments

Related

53% off

Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cables, more from $5 (Save 53%)

From $5 Learn More
20% off

Gosund 6-plug and USB smart outlet extender now down to $16 Prime shipped at Amazon

$16 Learn More
$100 off

Save up to $100 on Anker eufy robo vacs today with deals starting from $180 at Amazon

From $180 Learn More
New low

Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off (New low)

$199 off Learn More
40% off

Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, Duo/Trio models, UV gear, more from $30 (Up to 40% off)

$30+ Learn More
Save $100

Missed out on Prime Day NAS deals? Synology’s 4-bay DS420+ is down to $400 (Save $100)

$400 Learn More
70% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, COACH, more up to 70% off during Jomashop’s Summer Sale + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
50% off

Winix True HEPA air purifiers rid your home of allergens, now starting from $70 (Up to 50% off)

From $70 Learn More