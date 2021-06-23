Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all-time lows from $13 (42% off)

For Prime members only, Woot is now offering some notable deals on the highly-rated Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector. The 8-foot model is now on sale for $12.99 with the 10-foot variant down at $15.99 shipped. Regularly $22.50 and $25 respectively at Amazon, today’s offers are up to 42% in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Both of which undercut the Amazon all-time low by a few bucks. You’re looking at a 12-outlet power strip with a 4320 joule energy rating to protect your precious electronics against “potentially-damaging power surges.” A 15-amp overload resettable circuit breaker is joined by either an 8- or 10-foot “heavy-duty power cord,” widely-spaced outlets, and an optional back keyhole wall-mount. Rated 4+ stars from well over 12,000 Amazon customers and ships with the standard 1-year warranty. More deals and details below.

We are also seeing some notable price drops on Belkin surge protector power strips over at Amazon with deals starting from $13.50 Prime shipped on highly-rated options. You can see the deals with up to nearly 20% in savings right here.

But if its just some basics power strips you’re after for some extra outlets, check out this 2-pack of GE 6-Outlet options for $9 Prime shipped. They carry 4+ star ratings from over 20,000 Amazon customers and provide the same amount of outlets for much less. Just don’t expect to get the surge protection here.

Need some sweet wireless charging gear to go with those new power strips? The Nomad Prime Day sale is still live with some great deals on is charging base and more from $25 right here, alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s 2021 models.

More on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector:

12-outlet surge protector power strip with 4320 joule energy rating

Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED lights indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

Power on/off switch integrates with a 15Amp overload resettable circuit breaker

