Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, UV gear, more from $30 for Prime Day (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Samsung wireless charging gear and UV sanitizers. You can score the 2021 Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad for $29.99 shipped. Also available in white for the same price. That’s 25% off the regular $40 price tag and matching our previous mention/the Amazon all-time low. This wireless charging pad is compatible with just about all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone and Samsung gear as well as wireless earbuds and AirPods. An included wall charger is joined by “up to 9W of Fast Charging” power as well as compatibility with “PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters.” The sleek black Qi pad also makes use of battery status indicator lights that dim at night so they don’t disturb your slumber. Rated 4+ stars. More Samsung Prime Day charging deals below.

More on the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad:

Powers your favorite devices. The Wireless Charger is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, so you can simply place and charge your phone or favorite earbuds.

Designed to fit your space. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

