Nomad Prime Sale: Base Station $98, iPhone 12 Rugged Case $35, more from $25

Nomad is celebrating Prime Day with up to 30% discounts on its collection of Apple Accessories. With everything from iPhone 12 cases to Apple Watch Straps and more seeing cuts today, you can give your everyday tech a sleek new wardrobe starting from $25. Our top pick today is the Walnut Charging Base Station for $97.95 shipped. Typically selling for $140, this deal takes the full 30% off and marks one of the best prices we’ve ever seen. Crafted from actual Walnut wood, this charging hub can juice up four devices at once. It includes three internal coils for 10W single, or 7.5W dual wireless charging, plus a 7.5W USB-A and 18W USB-C port. Prefect for getting all your day-to-day devices ready in one go, it’ll also look gorgeous on your side table or desk with its rustic wood and leather finish. Currently rated 4+ stars, and you can check our launch coverage to get a more in-depth look.

We’re also tracking some rare deals on Native Union’s Ultra Strong smartphone accessories starting from just $10. They unique reinforced cable and stress-relief points allow for sturdier cables that outlast other models, and all of them are up to 50% off. But if you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, you can find all of our best Prime Day deals in our dedicated deal hub.

Base Station Hub integrates a sleek, modern design with a highly functional charging hub. With 3 high-power charging coils, Base Station Hub can charge 1 or 2 phones wirelessly. There are also two out ports: one USB-A and one USB-C PD with an 18W output capacity.

