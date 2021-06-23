FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s popular eufy smart scales are down to the best prices of the year from $18 (Save 45%)

eufy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $26.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $45, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while beating our previous mention by $3 to mark the best price of the year. Anker’s eufy smart scale is a great way to get the most out of your workouts and exercise routine thanks to a variety of sensors which can track everything from weight to body fat, BMI, bone mass, and other stats. Plus, it’ll pair with Apple Health and Google Fit to bring the data into your preferred ecosystem. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, eufy’s official Amazon storefront has the Anker Smart Scale C1 for $17.99. Typically fetching $33, you’re looking at nearly 45% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 in order to deliver a new all-time low. Much like the featured eufy smart scale, the C1 model arrives with HealthKit support alongside integration with other platforms over Bluetooth. You’re looking at many of the same sensors included as well, but without the same precision or upgraded accuracy as found on the P1 above. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,900 customers.

But when it comes to upgrading your actual exercise kit and not just the post-workout gear, you’ll want to check out all of the discounts in this adidas sale that just went live. Taking an extra 20% off a collection of running shoes and other apparel to have you ready for summer fitness, styles start at just $30.

Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

