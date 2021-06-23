Get your kids into coding and robotics with this fun DIY Kit, now $66 (Reg. $99)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get your kids into coding and robotics with this fun DIY Kit

Coding is going to be a vital skill for the next generation. With the Twin DIY Coding Kit, your kids can have loads of fun learning how to work with computers, robots, and connected devices. You can pick up the kit today for only $65.99 (Reg. $99) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

If you want your kid to be a baseball player, you take them down to the park with a mitt. The same principle applies to coding; exposing young minds to code will help them later down the line. Perfect for ages 9 to 13 years old, the Twin Coding Kit will have your kids hooked for hours. Based around a powerful Arduino microcontroller, it comes with everything you need for creating amazing electronic projects.

In the box, there are multiple components that can be attached to the Arduino module. These include jumper cables, an ultrasonic motor, a buzzer, and more. They are super easy to attach, and totally safe for little fingers. The free companion smartphone app shows your kids how to make basic circuits with these items, and control them by writing code.

The projects gradually get more advanced, until your kids are creating their own, unique devices. The modules are compatible with LEGO, so there is no restriction on creativity. When you purchase this kit, you’re also donating to the Twin’s Science Movement Campaign, which delivers science kits to disadvantaged children around the globe.

Order today for just $65.99 to get this impressive kit today at 33% off MSRP.

