Charge 2 Lightning devices plus an Apple Watch with one cable: now $17 (Reg. $39)

When you need to travel with multiple Apple devices, it’s easy to get weighed down with all your charging kit. With connectors for all your devices, the 3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable saves a whole lot of space in your bag. You can get it today for only $16.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you mostly charge your devices at home, cable overload can be pretty annoying. Just to charge your main devices overnight, you need to route several cords across the room — and that’s assuming you can find them all. With this 3-in-1 cable, you can charge three devices without the tangles. At one end, you will find two standard Lightning connectors and a single magnetic charging point for an Apple Watch.

With this set-up, you can charge iPhones, iPads, iPods, and even AirPods alongside your Apple timepiece. It also means you only ever need to pack one cable, whether you’re going to the office or on vacation.

The cable itself measures 1.2 meters long, so it should comfortably reach the nearest wall socket. The connectors are made from durable ABS and aluminum alloy to withstand everyday use. In spite of this impressive build quality and multiple connectors, the whole cable weighs just 50 grams.

Order today for $16.99 to grab the 3-in-1 cable at 57% off MSRP; visit the deal page to see the full range of color options.

