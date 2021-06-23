FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five essential accessories for $350 ($531 value)

-
GoPro
$531 value $350

GoPro is currently bundling its latest HERO9 Black Action Camera with a year of its subscription service and five accessories for $349.98 shipped. Normally you’d pay $400 for the camera by itself at Amazon, with today’s offer also adding in an extra $131 in value thanks to the included extra gripswivel clipbattery32GB microSD card, and case. Matching the all-time low we last saw back over the Black Friday holiday season, you’re looking at 35% in savings to mark the best price of the year. As the latest release from GoPro, HERO9 Black enters the lineup with a unique front-facing screen and HyperSmooth 3.0 technology. The added accessories will kickstart your recording capabilities, as well as the ability for the GoPro to double as a webcam with the included clip. Over 2,290 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Included alongside the HERO9 and accessories is a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s service that offers quite a few perks. You’ll save 50% on future purchases, while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage and a total camera replacement warranty should anything happen. The service does auto-renew at its full price after the first year, so keep that in mind. Learn more right here.

If you’re looking for a new editing suite for turning all of those photos and videos captured on the GoPro HERO9 Black into more of a finished product, we’re tracking a notable price cut on this Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements package. Available for both Mac and PC, you’re looking at a 2021 low of $80, down from the usual $150 going rate.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

GoPro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Show More Comments

Related

Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event starting today through June 22

Learn More

CASETiFY debuts new lineup of customizable AirTags cases

Learn More

Nomad debuts new iPhone 12 leather MagSafe cases with Moment lens support

Learn More

Amazon’s updated Fire HD tablet lineup: Which model is best for your needs?

Learn More
REg. $60+

Latest-gen. Xbox Wireless Controllers now starting from $49 at Amazon (Reg. up to $65)

From $49 Learn More

Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag

Learn More
Reg. $50

Land a pair of Anker’s Q20 ANC headphones with up to 60-hour battery life for $38 (Reg. $50)

$38 Learn More
Amazon low

Score 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights at well under $1 each (All-time low)

$17.50 Learn More