Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five essential accessories for $350 ($531 value)

GoPro is currently bundling its latest HERO9 Black Action Camera with a year of its subscription service and five accessories for $349.98 shipped. Normally you’d pay $400 for the camera by itself at Amazon, with today’s offer also adding in an extra $131 in value thanks to the included extra grip, swivel clip, battery, 32GB microSD card, and case. Matching the all-time low we last saw back over the Black Friday holiday season, you’re looking at 35% in savings to mark the best price of the year. As the latest release from GoPro, HERO9 Black enters the lineup with a unique front-facing screen and HyperSmooth 3.0 technology. The added accessories will kickstart your recording capabilities, as well as the ability for the GoPro to double as a webcam with the included clip. Over 2,290 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Included alongside the HERO9 and accessories is a 1-year subscription to GoPro’s service that offers quite a few perks. You’ll save 50% on future purchases, while also enjoying unlimited cloud storage and a total camera replacement warranty should anything happen. The service does auto-renew at its full price after the first year, so keep that in mind. Learn more right here.

If you’re looking for a new editing suite for turning all of those photos and videos captured on the GoPro HERO9 Black into more of a finished product, we’re tracking a notable price cut on this Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements package. Available for both Mac and PC, you’re looking at a 2021 low of $80, down from the usual $150 going rate.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

