Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements for Mac/PC falls to 2021 low at $80 (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements + Premiere Elements 2021 for $79.99 shipped with the code 93XRG83 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $150 for this bundle, right now it goes for $100 at Amazon, and today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we tracked back in December. You’ll find both Photoshop and Premiere Elements here, which deliver the ability to edit pictures and video at the same time. The versions offered here are a bit more trimmed back in features than the full-blown alternatives, but that’s to be expected with the cost savings available. This is a great way to start learning to edit photos and videos if that’s something you’re interested in doing. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our previous coverage.

Do you need both dedicated photo editing and manipulation programs? That’s how my workflow is set up, which is why I choose to use the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. These are the full versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, but access is limited to only when you’re subscribed, while today’s lead deal is a permanent license to the software.

Did you see the deal we spotted yesterday on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini? It sports 512GB of storage and is down to a new all-time low of $119 off. With Apple’s first in-house processor, you’ll find plenty of power available here to edit photos and videos, which is exactly what the deal laid out above is designed for.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 features:

Photo & Video Editing Software

Intelligent editing allows you to easily edit, create, organize, and share your photos and videos.

Create & Share

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!