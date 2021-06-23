Lululemon adds new markdowns for summer up to 50% off from $14 + free shipping

Lululemon adds new markdowns in its We Made Too Much Section with up to 50% off and prices starting at $14. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Fast and Free Jacket that’s a perfect layering piece for morning jogs, hikes, and more. This lightweight jacket is also water-resistant, infused with stretch, and highly packable, which is nice for traveling. It’s currently marked down to $99 and originally sold for $168. The bright coloring and reflective details is also nice to keep you visible in low light. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon and you will also want to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off for members.
Our top picks for men include:
- City Sweat Pullover Hoodie $59 (Orig. $118)
- Metal Vent Tech 1/2-Zip Pullover $69 (Orig. $98)
- Fast and Free Jacket $99 (Orig. $168)
- Alpine Air Crew Pullover $89 (Orig. $148)
- ABC Pant Tech Canvas $59 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Align High-Rise Pants $79 (Orig. $118)
- Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 $54 (Orig. $78)
- Cool Racerback Tank Top $39 (Orig. $48)
- Align Jogger Pants $79 (Orig. $98)
- Beyond the Studio Joggers $89 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
