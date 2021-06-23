FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is down to the price it should have been all along at $621 ($410 off)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $620.81 shipped. After seeing a permanent price cut from $1,400 down to $1,000, today’s offer knocks another $379 off to mark a new Amazon all-time low and beat our previous mention by $115. You can also upgrade to the 256GB model at $690.23, down from $1,100 to also mark the best price to date at Amazon. 

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form-factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. Rated 4.0/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Considering there is twice the screen real estate here as your average smartphone, using a portion of your savings to grab this OtterBox Surface Duo case seems like a pretty smart move. Adding some extra scratch and drop protection into the mix, this case lets you slip the smartphone in when not in use. Or just go with Microsoft’s Surface Duo Bumper for a more minimalist setup.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide. Notably, you can still score some of the best prices of the year on Google Pixel 4 handsets starting at $400.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

