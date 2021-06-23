Score a new waffle maker today from just $10: Dual Belgian, mini Bella, and more

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker (90091) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly $70 and is now $30 off, which is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. The Bella double Belgian waffle maker features a rotating design for even cooking as well as non-stick grates and 1400-watts of waffle-cooking power. There’s a handy cord storage to house the cable when not in use and a pre-measured batter cup is included so you don’t end up with a horrible sticky mess all over the countertop when it overflows. Rated 4+ stars. More waffle maker deals below.

A great, lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal is the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker at $29 shipped via Amazon. This one carries stellar ratings from over 9,300 Amazon customers and saves you an additional $11 over today’s lead deal. This has seven shade settings and a “wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter.” Check out the other discounts we spotted below as well.

Head over in our home goods guide for more housewares and kitchen gear including up to $110 off Anker eufy robo vacs, up to 50% off Winix True HEPA air purifiers, and Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set, just to name a few. Plus, you’ll find even more right here.

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the premeasured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

