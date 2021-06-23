FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new waffle maker today from just $10: Dual Belgian, mini Bella, and more

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsBella
$30 off From $10

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker (90091) for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly $70 and is now $30 off, which is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. The Bella double Belgian waffle maker features a rotating design for even cooking as well as non-stick grates and 1400-watts of waffle-cooking power. There’s a handy cord storage to house the cable when not in use and a pre-measured batter cup is included so you don’t end up with a horrible sticky mess all over the countertop when it overflows. Rated 4+ stars. More waffle maker deals below. 

A great, lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal is the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker at $29 shipped via Amazon. This one carries stellar ratings from over 9,300 Amazon customers and saves you an additional $11 over today’s lead deal. This has seven shade settings and a “wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter.” Check out the other discounts we spotted below as well. 

More Bella waffle maker deals:

Head over in our home goods guide for more housewares and kitchen gear including up to $110 off Anker eufy robo vacs, up to 50% off Winix True HEPA air purifiers, and Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set, just to name a few. Plus, you’ll find even more right here. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Serve tasty breakfasts to friends and family with this BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker. The rotating design helps ensure even cooking, while the premeasured batter cup prevents overfilling. This BELLA Pro double rotating waffle maker features a drip tray that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and the cord wraps up for simple storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Bella

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bose Frames Alto audio sunglasses bring summer fun at l...
Rubbermaid 12-pc. Brilliance Food Storage and lunch kit...
Save up to $110 on Anker eufy robo vacs with deals star...
Winix True HEPA air purifiers rid your home of allergen...
Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges ...
Latest ECOVACS robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units...
Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system falls to $469 at $331 off...
Amazon’s gaming desk has built-in controller, hea...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $70

This stainless steel precision temperature kettle with infuser is now down at $51 (Reg. $70)

$51 Learn More
Save 29%

Start your Pinterest-perfect kitchen with up to 29% off Chef’s Path storage containers from $19

From $19 Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying fertilizer when you pick up this Genesis 42-gallon composter at $80, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Chamberlain’s Assistant garage hub returns to $17 low, meross HomeKit remote $40, more

$17 Learn More
40% off

Kate Spade’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off handbags, wallets, shoes, more

$45 Learn More
15% off

OtterBox charging gear sale from under $13: Qi power banks, cables, USB-C wall plugs, more

$13+ Learn More
Orig. $199

Bose Frames Alto audio sunglasses bring summer fun at low of $84 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$84 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 23, 2021 – iPad Pro $199 off, official iPhone 12 cases from $40, more

Listen now