FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges under $128 (Save 36%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
36% off $128

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set for $127.76 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, summer has only begun so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors. This patio set paves the way for that, allowing you to spend a bundle of mornings, afternoons, and evenings out there. You’ll get two chairs, a side table, and water-resistant seat cushions. It’s ideal for a deck, garden, patio, poolside area, and much more. I keep a similar set on my front porch and appreciate both the look and convenience the set delivers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to dress things up a bit? If so, this 48-foot outdoor string light set should do the trick. Today’s savings can easily cover the cost at $26 and then you’ll benefit from a more elegant-looking yard or patio. A heavy-duty design ensures these lights are ready to resist the elements. With well over 200 shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled with a high, 4.8/5 star rating.

Curious what some of the best Prime Day deals are? If so, both our hub and guide have you covered. And if you’d like to continue upgrading your home, we’ve got several more deals that could be right up your alley. Examples include premium Avalon water coolers from $120, a roundup of Casper, Zinus, and other bed solutions as low as $24, a batch of Medify air purifiers starting at $83, and even Prime Day desk deals from $32.

Amazon Basics 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set features:

  • 3-piece outdoor chair set includes 2 chairs and 1 side table; tabletop made with 5mm tempered glass
  • Brown weather-resistant resin wicker rattan for sleek timeless style; durable powder-coated steel frame ensures reliable strength
  • Beige seat cushions made with water-resistant fabric ensure comfortable seating
  • Set creates a welcoming place to sit and visit with friends and family; ideal for a back deck, garden, patio, or poolside area

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Bose ANC Wireless headphones 700 see $150 cut to new lo...
Logitech LIGHTSPEED gaming mice see new lows up to 33% ...
SanDisk, Seagate, and G-Tech external SSD Prime Day dea...
Score a new OtterBox case for your iPhone 12 series dev...
Prime Day slashes premium Avalon water coolers as low a...
Breville’s rarely discounted Joule Sous Vide cook...
X Rocker’s Mammoth gaming chair plummets to new l...
Home Depot takes up to $360 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and othe...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Illuminate your patio for outdoor summer BBQs with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights at $19

$19 Learn More

Green Deals: Stop buying fertilizer when you pick up this Genesis 42-gallon composter at $80, more

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More
Reg. $90

Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring patio upgrade for $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More
40% off

Amazon offers Reebok shoes and apparel up to 40% off from $12 Prime shipped

from $12 Learn More
Save $150

Bose ANC Wireless headphones 700 see $150 cut to new low at $229, more from $40

From $40 Learn More