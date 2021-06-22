Amazon’s 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set plunges under $128 (Save 36%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set for $127.76 shipped. That’s $72 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Believe it or not, summer has only begun so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors. This patio set paves the way for that, allowing you to spend a bundle of mornings, afternoons, and evenings out there. You’ll get two chairs, a side table, and water-resistant seat cushions. It’s ideal for a deck, garden, patio, poolside area, and much more. I keep a similar set on my front porch and appreciate both the look and convenience the set delivers. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to dress things up a bit? If so, this 48-foot outdoor string light set should do the trick. Today’s savings can easily cover the cost at $26 and then you’ll benefit from a more elegant-looking yard or patio. A heavy-duty design ensures these lights are ready to resist the elements. With well over 200 shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled with a high, 4.8/5 star rating.

Curious what some of the best Prime Day deals are? If so, both our hub and guide have you covered. And if you’d like to continue upgrading your home, we’ve got several more deals that could be right up your alley. Examples include premium Avalon water coolers from $120, a roundup of Casper, Zinus, and other bed solutions as low as $24, a batch of Medify air purifiers starting at $83, and even Prime Day desk deals from $32.

Amazon Basics 3-piece Wicker/Rattan Patio Set features:

3-piece outdoor chair set includes 2 chairs and 1 side table; tabletop made with 5mm tempered glass

Brown weather-resistant resin wicker rattan for sleek timeless style; durable powder-coated steel frame ensures reliable strength

Beige seat cushions made with water-resistant fabric ensure comfortable seating

Set creates a welcoming place to sit and visit with friends and family; ideal for a back deck, garden, patio, or poolside area

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!