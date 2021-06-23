FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Polk S2 slim sound bar and wireless sub back to 2021 Amazon low: $149 + more (up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar for $149 shipped. Regularly $199, this is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon this year, is within $10 of the all-time low, and now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching what we saw for prime Day 2021. This is a slim solution at just over 2-inches tall with HDMI ARC, optical, and aux inputs. Alongside the ability to wirelessly stream your Apple Music (or other services) over Bluetooth, it also includes a wireless sub woofer for booming bass with no strings (wires) attached. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 12,000 Amazon customers. More Polk home theater audio deals below. 

A more affordable solution falls to $120 shipped with the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Sound Bar system. This one carries solid 4+ star ratings from thousands, saves you an extra $30 or so, and includes a similar wireless subwoofer. Just be sure to check out some of the other Polk deals below. 

More Polk home theater audio deals:

Just make sure you browse through our Prime Day 4K TV deals roundup as we are still tracking some seriously notable deals on Samsung The Frame, LG OLEDs, and more right here. Then dive into our home theater hub for more. 

More on the Polk Audio Signa S2:

  • A PREMIUM ULTRA-SLIM SOUND BAR WITH INCLUDED WIRELESS SUBWOOFER – 5 powerful full-range drivers deliver BEAUTFUL RICH SOUND WITH DEEP BASS. POLK’S EXCLUSIVE VOICE ADJUST TECHNOLOGY & Dolby Digital Decoding maximizes sound clarity & reduces voice delays
  • EXCELLENT SOUND AND VALUE on par with any mid- to high-range sound bars available in the market;At just over 2″ tall, it fits most spaces — easily wall-mount it or place in front of your TV;It won’t block your TV’s bottom edge or IR remote sensor

