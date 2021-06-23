FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Powerbeats Pro Earbuds deliver Apple’s H1 chip and more at low of $150 (Save 25%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Having launched at $249, we’ve more recently been tracking these around the $200 rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 to match the all-time low at 25% off. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 46,000 customers at Amazon have left a 4.6/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below more.

Compared to the latest from Beats, its new Studio Buds, today’s lead discount is even more compelling of an option. You’ll pay $150 for the brand’s new earbuds, which lack the H1 chip and workout-focused design found on the featured offerings. We also noted that the audio was a bit less rich compared to Powerbeats Pro. So for the same price, you can score a more capable pair of buds to bring along on runs and the like.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the New Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $39 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

