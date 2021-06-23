Samsung’s new Smart Monitors with AirPlay 2, Netflix, more see rare discounts from $180

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Samsung’s new Smart Monitors headlined by the 32-inch 4K M7 model at $349.95 shipped. Normally fetching $400, you’re looking at over $50 in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and the best in months. Samsung’s new M7 Smart Monitor arrives with a 4K panel alongside a 65W USB-C PD port, pair of HDMI inputs, and more. But where the unique display stands out from the competition is with integrated smart features including AirPlay 2 support, native access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and other series, as well as an adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 535 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $180.

Other notable Samsung Smart Monitor deals:

While you’re upgrading the workstation, consider bringing Razer’s best-selling Seiren X Mic into the mix. Right now it has been marked down to $53, undercutting our Prime Day member to deliver a new all-time low at 47% off. Or just pick up one of these wireless charging solutions from Samsung to give your desk a convenient place to rest smartphones and other accessories starting at $30.

Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor features:

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO.

