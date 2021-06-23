FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

UNIQLO slashes men’s clearance up to 80% off: Dress shirts, hoodies, more from $6

UNIQLO is offering deep discounts on Men’s attire up to 60% off. There are hundreds of items hiding out in this last-chance sale, so if you’ve been thinking it’s time to revamp your summer wardrobe, this classic streetwear brand is here to help. Our favorite is the Jean-Michel Basquiat Joker Hoodie for $14.90. Shipping tends to cost around $8. This originally went for $30, and today’s last-chance sale had it marked down a full 50%, reaching the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Featuring a unique portrait of the iconic Batman villain, this hoodie was created in collaboration with the late Basquiat’s estate and showcases his artwork. The hoodie itself is lush forest green, and made from 100% machine-washable cotton. Rated 5/5 stars by 90% of customers. See all of our UNIQLO men’s top picks below.

More UNIQLO men’s fashion deals:

In case you missed it, UNIQLO’s adorable Animal Crossing collection is finally live on its website. Though if you’re a Basquiat fan, CASETiFY is dropping a series of Apple gear and accessories featuring his portraits. For more info on deals and launches like these, just hit up our fashion guide.

