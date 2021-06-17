FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wait is finally over

Ever the trendsetter, CASETiFY is kickstarting summer with a new collection featuring the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Heralded as one of the defining artists of the 20th century, Basquiat’s works have influenced many artists. And now CASETiFY is working with his estate to ensure a tasteful range of pieces to spread his message and memory. This new collection will include a menagerie of Apple gear featuring his iconic portraits. From iPhone and AirPods cases to MacBook covers, charges, and Apple Watch gear, there’s an ocean of work to dive into. So hit the jump to keep reading.

CASETiFY x Basquiat collection dropping this summer

Partnering with the Basquiat estate, CASETiFY will be releasing a stable of Apple accessories featuring his beloved works. Some of the most famous pieces will include Self Portrait, In Italian, and Hollywood Africans. This is hardly CASETiFY’s first artist collaboration. The brand spotlights everyone from the established canon to up-and-comers fresh off Instagram. For example, fans of Basquiat’s work might see echoes in Brooklyn-based painters Malik Roberts‘ use of layering in portrait work.

This new collaboration will be one of the largest we’ve tracked since CASETiFY’s last NBA conference collection. Release details are still a bit slim, but we’re definitely looking at a whole new wardrobe for your Apple gear. As you can see above, we’re seeing at least nine unique phone cases, four for the AirPods featuring his iconic crown, a few Apple Watch bands, and an uncommon undertaking in the form of a MacBook cover. It also appears that a few charging pads will be thrown into the mix to add some extra function to this cocktail of artistry.

All of these pieces will become available on June 29 for purchase through the CASETiFY website. While we can’t be certain about all the individual pricing, we know it will range between $35 and $65, with the cases likely falling around the usual $55.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s always a joy to see underrepresented creators shine in the spotlight. And while Jean-Michel Basquiat is by no definitions a fringe artist, it’s easy for juggernaut voices like his own to get drowned out in our constantly updating world. The work he did deserves to be celebrated and known by as many as possible. Suffice to say, the phone cases will be beautiful. Hopefully, these pieces may spark a renaissance of engagement with him and his work, so that his legacy can persist and continue to inspire.

