Uniqlo drops island-inspired streetwear with Animal Crossing: New Horizon collection

Uniqlo has just rang the bell on a summer collection that’s sure to fly off the shelves: Animal Crossing: New Horizons shirts, tunics, and more. Packed with more looks than the Able Sisters, this collection centers around a variety of island merch. From comics to quotes to the tees pulled straight from Dodo Airlines giftshop, every piece is loaded with local pride. (Personally, I’m heading straight for the pastel tote bag no matter how many bells it runs me.) Luckily, nearly everything listed below is priced under $20, so you won’t have to borrow from Tom Nook to get your paws on these too-cute collectibles. Find all the details you need down below.

Uniqlo Animal Crossing: New Horizons shirts

No stranger to collaborations, Uniqlo has dropped fan-favorite merch from all corners of the multiverse. Building off the success of their Pokémon and Mario campaigns last May, this latest venture into Nintendo merch-dom features tops in all shapes and sizes. Under “Adults”, you’ll find six earth-toned tees with prints featuring the DAL logo, minimalistic prints and tourist tees, and even K. K. Slider’s famous sign-off single.

For me, nothing beats the minimalistic “Do it yourself!” pocket tee with embroidered lettering. It’s the type of understated design you’d expect from the international brand: versatile, detailed, perfect for the season. Although the DAL design offers something unique, and it’s tough to pass up a souvenir from your personal island paradise.

The women’s section present a wider array of options, from strawberry tie-dye reminiscent of Isabelle’s iconic garb, or the adorable fruits collection tunic. All-in-all, a few brighter color options and a new length of tee that’s perfect for chilling beachside.

Of course, we can’t forget the little ones too. The kids collection features more familiar faces, with an assortment of villager prints, and resized versions of the DAL and ‘Do it yourself!’ tees. And below that you’ll see a selection of vibrant pattern prints for babies and toddlers. Now that we’ve got the whole family covered, you can even get set for your own island outing, (or at least to a local beach.) Pick from three unique Animal Crossing tote bags and beach towels, and you’re set for sunny days out all summer long.

Pricing and Availability

While none of these tees and totes will run you more than $20, (except for the $30 two-way towels,) you’ll have to wait a jiff before showing off your new island gear. All of these items will become available online and in-store from Uniqlo on June 6. At which point you can score adult tees and tunics for $20, kids tees for $15, baby clothes for $10, and all the accoutrements for $15 to $30.

9to5Toys’ take:

Uniqlo is a tried and trusted brand for all things merch, and I’m stoked to see them repping the island wear this season. With chic, minimalist artwork, and more affordable options than you’d find at other retailers, there’s something here for everyone. Much like Animal Crossing itself, the designs spark wonder and invoke that childlike joy of knowing you’re part of a community and a part of nature. And for the die-hard fans, there’s more than always more than one way to check back in with your island home away from home.

