Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac drops to new Amazon all-time low, more up to $127 off

Update: Amazon is now offering the higher-end model at $1,449.99, marking the first discount at the retailer.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac for $1,249.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $49 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 to marks a new Amazon all-time low. Expercom shoppers, an Apple authorized retailer, will be able to take up to $127 off a selection of higher-end models, as well.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Then be sure to go shop all of the discounts in B&H’s ongoing Apple Shopping Event for more ways to save. With as much as $300 off a selection of M1 Macs, iPad Pros, Apple Watch, and much more, you’ll be able to score deep discounts on both the latest and greatest and previous-generation devices. Or just hit up our Apple guide for all of the weekend’s other best deals.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

