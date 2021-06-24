Cricut is relaunching its BrightPad and introducing the BrightPad Go on June 27. These devices are designed to allow you to weed your projects, trace easily, and even do things like make jewelry or create traditional animation work. Often, when crafting, it can be difficult to see a trace lines or small crafting materials, and that’s what Cricut BrightPad comes in. It delivers a bright backlit surface for you to create on. While we’ve seen the BrightPad itself before, the BrightPad Go is an all-new addition to Cricut’s lineup. So, what can they do and how can it improve your crafting workflow? Let’s take a closer look.

Cricut BrightPad is designed to be used at your desk

The Cricut BrightPad is designed to deliver multiple levels of brightness so you can customize the light output to suit your specific crafting needs for each project you work on. Whether you’re into working with vinyl, paper, beads, quilting patterns, or anything else intricate, BrightPad will help improve your workflow while also cutting down on frustrations.

The Cricut BrightPad Go lets you take crafting everywhere

While the standard Cricut BrightPad requires a constant source of electricity to function, the BrightPad Go features a built-in battery, allowing you to craft wherever your creativity flows best. The one thing to keep in mind with a battery-powered Cricut BrightPad Go is that the battery will eventually die, so it’s something you’ll have to remember to plug in once you finish crafting so it’s ready to go for your next project.

Pricing and availability

The BrightPad will be available for $59.99 exclusively at Target, while the $99.99 BrightPad Go will be sold at Cricut, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Michaels, JOANN, and Hobby Lobby. Both will begin shipping on June 27.

9to5Toys’ take

After both crafting myself and helping my wife with projects on our Cricut, there’s one thing I know for a fact: weeding is no fun. This is generally because the cut lines from the knife are quite small, and generally aren’t easy to see. The BrightPad and BrightPad Go both will add backlit lighting to your crafting kit, which can illuminate those lines making weeding an easier experience. This is also useful when doing things like paper design, jewelry, and more, as small objects are easier to see overall thanks to the bright white background. Both are ultra-slim, lightweight, and will become an invaluable tool in your crafting kit.

