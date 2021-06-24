Upgrade your desktop with Klipsch’s THX Speakers + sub for $70 (Reg. $110+)

Walmart is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $69.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $140, this set typically sells in the $110 range at Amazon where it is currently out of stock. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest price we can find. This set brings the Klipsch Microtractrix home theater-grade horn tech to a desktop near you via a 6.5-inch ported subwoofer and a pair of 3-inch speakers. Alongside up to 260-watts of power, a 3.5mm audio input, and an “easy-to-use control pod with main volume and subwoofer gain control,” the “THX certified” set carries a sleek black colorway with copper accents that look great in a multitude of spaces. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.

Logitech also makes some great desktop solutions for folks looking for something a little bit more compact and modern. The Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speaker Set, for example, comes in at $43.50 on Amazon and even includes some Bluetooth capabilities. It won’t give you that THX certified sound, nor will it be able to pump out near as much bass as the subwoofer-equipped option above, but it is worth consideration for folks looking for a more casual audio setup on the desktop. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,400 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out the new IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker with AirPlay 2 as well as our breakdown of the entire Amazon Echo lineup. But if it’s the home theater audio you’re after, be sure to dive into yesterday’s roundup where you’ll find some great deals on Polk Audio options as well as a new all-time low on Anker’s Nebula Fire TV Edition Soundbar, alongside everything else in our entertainment center deal hub.

More on the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System:

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System pairs the legendary sound of Klipsch audio with the revolutionary THX experience, filling the room with incredible sound for gaming, movies, or music. Their highly efficient design reproduces more sound from every watt of power, controlling the dispersion of that sound and sending it straight to your ears. The two-way satellites’ 3” midrange drivers blend perfectly with the ProMedia THX Certified solid, 6.5” side-firing, ported subwoofer for full bandwidth bass response you can actually feel.

