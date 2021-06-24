This Epson Pro projector reaches new heights at 120-in. of wireless streaming at $120 off

Amazon is offering the Epson Pro 120-inch Wireless Projector for $479.99 shipped. Recently selling for around $600, today’s savings mark a new all-time low at $120 off. This 3,600-lumen projector is able to project images in standard WXGA resolution up to 120-inches. It’s completely wireless, so you can stream directly from your laptop or smart device by scanning a simple QR code. Although, you can also connect via HDMI, in case you’re looking to start up a starlit Mario Kart tournament, or an outdoor movie night for the family. The powerful bulb helps to create clear, vibrant projections even in fully lit environments, and should last you upwards of 10,000 hours to minimize future costs. Over 200 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating. See below for more projector deals from $150.

If you can get away with a little less firepower, Viewsonic’s M1 Mini+ Smart Projector is also back at an all-time low today. This pocket-sized projector measures only 4-inches, but packs a powerful punch. With integrated JBL speakers, you can take the home theater to go with picture up to 80-inches at WVGA quality. It connects via HDMI, as well as USB-C and A for universal compatibility. And at just $150, you can undercut our lead deal by over $300. Currently rated 4/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

Instead of breaking out the big screen, why not invest in something a little more practical for everyday streaming and surfing? Right now, HP’s new Chromebook 14 is seeing it’s very first discount at $210. With over 13 hours of battery life, integrated Intel graphics, and Google’s pro-grade Chrome OS to help with school and work, this is an ideal starter laptop for students and grads. Though if you’re interested in something with a little more versatility, you can find tons of new deals and releases in our Chromebook guide.

Epson Pro 120-inch Wireless Projector features:

More accurate, vivid color, even in well-lit rooms — 3,600 lumens of equal color and white brightness (1).

Pro-quality projector — WXGA resolution (1280 x 800) offers 2x more resolution than SVGA for projecting HD presentations and video; perfect for widescreen laptops.

Wireless — project from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone (3) without plugging into the projector, so you can move freely about the room.

