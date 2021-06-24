Furbo’s treat-tossing, bark sensing pet cam back to Prime Day pricing at $118 (Reg. $169+)

The official Furbo Amazon storefront is once again offering its Treat Tossing Full HD Wi-Fi Pet Camera at $118 shipped. Regularly up to $199 and currently $169 at Chewy, today’s deal is matching the Prime Day pricing and the all-time low for the best price we can find. As “seen on Ellen,” this model brings 1080p HD feeds of your furry friends directly to your smart devices. The built-in treat tossing system is a fun distraction for your pets while two-way audio allows you to interact with them from just about anywhere, anytime. From there, you’ll find a 160-degree wide viewing angle option, night vision capabilities, barking notifications, and compatibility with both iOS and Android gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 customers at Amazon where it is the #1 best-selling pet cam. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative would have to be the 2020 model Petcube camera. You won’t get the treat-tossing feature here, but there is live 1080p feeds to your smartphone, night vision, and two-way audio so you and your pup can have full-on conversations while they await your arrival home. Rated 4- stars from thousands, it is also much more affordable at $40 shipped.

We are also tracking some great deals on TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera, among others at up to 48% off. This way you can keep an eye on the pets and the rest of your property from just $25. Just be sure to swing by our smart home hub for even more ways to make your space more intelligent including today’s Philips Hue refurb sale and the latest Google Nest Thermostat, just to name a couple.

More on the Furbo Pet Cam:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

