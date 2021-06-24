Get the kids 3D printing for just $9: New Amazon all-time low hits 3Doodler’s Build & Play kit

DealParade (94% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the 3Doodler 3D Build & Play STEM Toy for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $30 and more typically closer to $20 these days, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Gets the kids in on the 3D printer action too with this educational play set from 3Doodler. Designed for little ones ages four and up, kids can insert the plastic strand in the 3D printer hand crank device, and then just turn the handle to drop the material into molds to create their own characters and animals. Alongside additional backdrops that can be downloaded after the fact, it also comes with a storybook of sorts so they can bring their creations to life, all while promoting “hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills,” and imaginative play. It is also “completely safe for kids [using] low-heat and BPA-free plastic.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is also a much more affordable option than the 2021 3Doodler Start Essentials 3D Pen Set for kids that starts at $46.50 right now. But it is also the most affordable toy set we can find that even mildly approaches the 3D printer category. So unless you would prefer to stick with something in a more traditional category, like the Mellissa and Doug play sets, this is about as affordable as it gets.

For the bigger kids (and yourself), be sure to dive into our coverage of the 3Doodler PRO+ pen that can even leverage metal and wood alongside typical PLA filament. Then dive into our 3D printing diary for some ideas of what to create and how to get started int he wonderful world of at-home 3D creativity.

More on the 3Doodler 3D Build & Play:

Designed for pre-k kids ages 4+. The 3D Build & Play combines art with creative play as kids design their own 3D character-driven worlds as they engage in creative storytelling. Just insert the plastic strand, turn the handle and let the material extrude directly in the mold as kids build their favorite characters. Kids bring their characters to life as they draw in 3D! Play along with the storybook inlcluded or you can also download additional backdrops and make your own stories, giving kids and grown-ups hours of creative play!.

