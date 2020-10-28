If you’ve ever wanted to draw in 3D, you now have yet another way to do it. With 3Doodler PRO+, creators are able to use materials including such as wood, bronze, copper, PLA, ABS, and more. Inclusion of metal like bronze and copper in that list really makes 3Doodler PRO+ stand out, as full-blown 3D printers are often limited to using PLA and ABS materials. These capabilities are placed in the palm of your hand, arguably taking creativity to a new level. Continue reading to learn more.

3Doodler PRO+ aims to make 3D prototyping as easy as pen and paper

Designers, engineers, architects, and the like are in line for a treat with 3Doodler PRO+. This handy and reasonably priced tool can melt six different material types, including select metals like copper and bronze. Everything is controlled directly from the handheld pen, which 3Doodler touts as having “a sleek, ergonomic design.”

Materials are purchased in strands with a nice selection of colors and types available. There’s no need to buy some upfront as each 3Doodler PRO+ comes with six packs of materials, custom nozzles, and other accessories that aim to get new users up and running in no time.

‘When designing this product, we kept professional creatives top of mind, ensuring everything about this pen would cater to that demographic,’ said Daniel Cowen, CEO of 3Doodler. ‘With its advanced capabilities, we’re keen to see what creator-led developments emerge as new and existing customers get their hands on this powerful 3D printing solution.’

Pricing and availability

The all-new 3Doodler PRO+ will be available starting today and is priced at $249.99. A detailed marketing page is already live at Amazon, but orders appear to be slightly delayed there with PRO+ showing currently unavailable. We anticipate this to be quickly remedied, so keep your eyes open.

9to5Toys’ Take

To this day I actively use a 3D printer. It comes in handy for all sorts of quick and precise fixes that could prove difficult to make using wood and other readily available materials. While 3Doodler PRO+ is arguably not in the same ballpark as a dedicated 3D printer, it does strike similar chords of making it easy to conceptualize and prototype the creation of objects.

In the same way a pen and paper or Apple Pencil and iPad can allow you to easily convey a thought, 3Doodler PRO+ aims to do that by creating three-dimensional physical objects. Without question, it is a tool that will come in handy when engineering or designing new products.

