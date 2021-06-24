Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphones on sale from $150 (All-time lows)

Amazon is currently discounting Motorola’s lineup of all-new unlocked Android smartphones headlined by the Moto G Power 64GB for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at 20% in savings as today’s offer delivers a new all-time low and one of the first notable price cuts on the handset. You’ll also be able to score the 32GB model for $169.99, down from $200 for those who can get away with less storage.

Centered around a 6.6-inch Max Vision HD display, Moto G Power arrives with a Snapdragon 652 in order to deliver a capable Android experience at a budget-friendly price. Alongside up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, you’re looking at Android 10 support alongside a water-resistant design with a 48MP triple camera system around back to complete the package. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphone deals:

If going with one of the more budget-friendly Motorola smartphones just isn’t going to cut it, be sure to swing by our Android guide for additional hardware markdowns. Though whatever you do, don’t forget that you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup.

Moto G Power features:

Go the whole weekend and then some without stopping to recharge. With a massive 5000 mAh battery, you get up to three days of battery life. Stream video for 20 hours. Browse your favorite websites for 17 hours. And catch up with friends on social media for 19 hours. Get stunning results in even the most challenging lighting with a 48 MP triple camera system. Take sharper, brighter pictures in low-light settings thanks to Quad Pixel technology. Capture incredible close-up details with the Macro Vision camera.

