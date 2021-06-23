FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: NetX Network Tools PRO, Neverwinter Nights, more

We are now ready to gather all of Wednesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. Be sure to check out these ongoing iOttie Android phone mounts and accessories as well as everything else in our Android deals hub, then come right back here for today’s best price drops on apps via Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like NetX Network Tools PRO, Speed View GPS Pro, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are still tracking Google’s Pixel 4 at some of the best prices of the year, but today’s Android-friendly headliner would have be the latest Google Nest Thermostat back to its all-time low $100. You’ll also find some great deals on the new Pixel Buds A-Series from $60 in our Google deal hub. On the accessory side of things, OtterBox is offering 15% off all of its charging gear alongside Samsung’s 2021 solutions from $30, this ongoing Nomad sale from $25, and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup. Just be sure to score some new gear is today’s big-time adidas sale as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $36, Knockout City from $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on NetX Network Tools PRO:

Displays most important information for each device connected, IP Address, MAC Address, Vendor, Bonjour Name, NetBIOS Name and Domain, UPnP Name, Manufacturer and Model Name. Wake On LAN (WOL): switch on a remote device from your phone or tablet when you are connected via wifi or with a mobile data connection. Secure SHell (SSH): put a remote device in sleep mode or shutdown from your phone or tablet when you are connected via wifi or with a mobile data connection.

