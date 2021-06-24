FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shaver hits Amazon low at $49 (Reg. $70)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
Reg. $70 $49

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70 or so, this is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A very similar model goes for $50 at Best Buy right now. Your full body grooming deal for the summer has arrived with the cordless Philips Norelco Bodygroom that offers up to 80 minutes of wireless operation after a 1 hour charge. It has five adjustable length settings, an “ergonomic” grip, and a showerproof wet/dry construction for full body grooming just about anywhere. “With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While not quite as versatile, a more affordable option here would be the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 3500 at $35 shipped. You’ll find the same showerproof design here, but with a slightly less capable battery life at 60 minutes and only three length attachments. But it also comes with a back extender handle and will certainly get the job done for less otherwise. Also rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

Once your new summer grooming kit is in place, head over to our fashion deal hub for a wardrobe refresh. This morning we spotted up to 70% off at Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop, but you’ll find loads more in our apparel guide including J.Crew’s End of Season Sale and Kate Spade’s Flash Sale as well as Loads of Timberland and Dickies belts. 

More on the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000:

  • With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones
  • This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort
  • This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs
  • With the ergonomic grip you can trim or shave in any direction, wet or dry always with the maximum control and precision

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curlin...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Fi...
Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphon...
Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Ea...
Bring Google’s official 10W Qi charger to your Pi...
Get the smile you deserve with Philips’ Sonicare ...
Apple Watch Series 6 sees post-Prime Day discount to ne...
AirPods Max undercut Prime Day with $60 discount to all...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 37%

Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers, and more now up to 37% off from $88

From $88 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Massive collection of top-tier iOS apps deals: Heads Up, Bloons, Kingdom Rush, much more

FREE+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curling irons, hair dyers, more

from $20 Learn More
Shop now

Apple delivers TV show box sets in latest sale: The Good Place, Cowboy Bebop, more from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $20, Final Fantasy XV Royal $10, more

$20 Learn More
All-time lows

Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphones on sale from $150 (All-time lows)

From $150 Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More
Reg. $80

Anker’s A2 Multimode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds fall to $54.50 shipped (Reg. $80)

$54.50 Learn More