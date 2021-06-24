Philips’ Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Trimmer and Shaver hits Amazon low at $49 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver for $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70 or so, this is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A very similar model goes for $50 at Best Buy right now. Your full body grooming deal for the summer has arrived with the cordless Philips Norelco Bodygroom that offers up to 80 minutes of wireless operation after a 1 hour charge. It has five adjustable length settings, an “ergonomic” grip, and a showerproof wet/dry construction for full body grooming just about anywhere. “With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones.” Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While not quite as versatile, a more affordable option here would be the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 3500 at $35 shipped. You’ll find the same showerproof design here, but with a slightly less capable battery life at 60 minutes and only three length attachments. But it also comes with a back extender handle and will certainly get the job done for less otherwise. Also rated 4+ stars from thousands.

With a unique dual sided design, you can shave or trim any length of hair in all body zones; Including the most sensitive ones

This Body groomer has 5 adjustable lengths and an ergonomic grip to give you full choices on your style and comfort

This dual side Bodygroomer can be used wet or dry giving you the freedom and comfort to choose what best suits your styling needs

With the ergonomic grip you can trim or shave in any direction, wet or dry always with the maximum control and precision

