Kate Spade’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off handbags, wallets, shoes, more

The Kate Spade Flash Event takes an extra 40% off sale styles when you apply promo code EXTRA40 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on handbags, wallets, shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this event is the All-Day Large Zip Tote that’s marked down to $107. To compare, this style was originally sold for $298. This tote is great for work, school, traveling, or everyday occasions and can easily fit your 13-inch MacBook. It comes in two beautiful color options for summer and has large handles, making it convenient to carry. The inside also has several pockets for organization and the top is zippered to keep all of your items secure. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

