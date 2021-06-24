Sam’s Club is currently offering a 1-year membership effectively FREE with its latest promotion. Just enter your email address on this page and follow the instructions provided. You’ll have to pay $45 to join, but afterward, you’ll receive a $45 gift card to use on purchases at the club, making your membership effectively FREE. Sam’s Club is a great place to shop if you’re looking for ways to save on everyday essentials. From things like milk and eggs to grills, tires, car batteries, outdoor furniture, and more, Sam’s Club has it all. Not sure where your closest club is? This handy store finder will help you locate it.

With your Sam’s Club membership, you’ll have access to the club’s Instant Savings promotions and sales. Included in that is HP’s 15-inch Laptop with i5/8GB/256GB for $150 off, the SWAGTRON Swagger 5 Boost Electric Scooter for $229, and even Yardistry’s All Cedar Gazebo with Aluminum Roof at a massive $300 discount.

Not a fan of warehouse club memberships? Well, our home goods guide walks you through the latest deals from elsewhere on the web with no membership required. Just today, we found discounts on robot vacuums, DIY tools, and much more.

Terms and Conditions:

Join online or at a Sam’s Club location by June 13, 2021 to receive offer. Offer not valid for Sam’s Plus membership. Present this offer and join as a new Sam’s Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive an Instant Savings for $45 off a $45 Sam’s Club Gift Card at a physical Sam’s Club location. If joining online, you must use the link provided to join with this offer and then visit a Sam’s Club location to obtain the $45 Sam’s Club Gift Card. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are nontransferable and are valid at all Sam’s Club locations nationwide. Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are not eligible for the offer.

