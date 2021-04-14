FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 55% off Makita tools, combo kits, and more

Home Depot is currently taking up to 55% off a selection of Makita tools, combo kits, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board, and no-cost curbside pickup is also available, as well. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the 18-Volt LXT Sub-Compact 2-tool Kit for $229. Normally fetching $358, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, is the best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $30 of the all-time low. This 2-tool Makita kit includes a brushless drill/driver alongside an impact driver, carrying case, and pair of 18V batteries. These lightweight tools are essentials that every DIY kit should include and sport up to 50% longer run times thanks to efficient brushless motors. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 685 customers. Head below for more of our top picks.

Notable Makita tool discounts at Home Depot:

Then be sure to shop all of the Makita discounts in today’s sale right here before checking out the other savings available in our home goods guide. This morning saw NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender go on sale for $70 alongside various humidifiers at up to 32% off.

Makita 18-Volt LXT Sub-Compact Kit features:

The Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless 2-piece Combo Kit (CX200RB) lets users do more with less, with two ultra-compact cordless solutions for drilling, driving and fastening in a more compact size with significantly less weight. The 18-Volt Sub-Compact Driver-Drill and Impact Driver are a new class of compact, with the size and weight of lower voltage tools but with the performance, power and compatibility of 18-Volt. 

