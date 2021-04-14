Neato Botvac D3 drops to $179 (Reg. up to $330) + more robot vacs/mops from $100

Walmart is now offering the Neato Botvac D3 Pro Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $179 shipped. Currently $224 at Amazon, this model usually sits between $375 and $360 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. Home Depot, for comparison’s sake, charges as much as $350. This model has all of the most important features including auto-return charging to the included dock, up to 180 minutes of run time, Alexa support via compatible devices, and simple smartphone control (“start, schedule, and monitor your cleaning”). It is also great for pet hair and, with today’s price drop, a $330+ robot vacuum for under $180. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% off the Amazon reviewers. More deals below from $100.

More robot vacuum and mop deals:

Then go head over to our home goods guide to complete your household upgrade at a discount. On top of the 55% off Home Depot DIY tool sale, we are also tracking some great deals on humidifiers, these indoor gardening kits, and $80 off NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender. Just make sure you check out this ongoing Amazon Basics storage essentials sale from just $16 as well.

More on the Neato Botvac D3:

Neato Botvac D3 White Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. The smart, powerful, navigating, Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum. Great for everyday cleaning. STILL PUSHING A VACUUM? Let Neato’s Wi-Fi enabled, navigating robot do the vacuuming for you. With the Neato app on your smartphone, you can start, schedule, and monitor your cleaning from wherever you are. • Best at picking up pet hair. Ideal for pet owners and allergy sufferers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!