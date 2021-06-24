Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro falls to new low at $930 ($169 off)

Amazon is offering Samsung’s all-new 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro i5/8GB/512GB for $929.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,099 and our last mention of $1,002, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Centered around a 15.6-inch AMOLED display that delivers a “vibrant viewing” experience no matter how you look at it, this laptop will be great for photo or video editing, content consumption, or even general tasks. You’ll find an 11th Gen 6-core i5 processor here, which allows you to handle most office and personal tasks. With up to 20-hours of usage on a single charge, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth, there’s plenty to enjoy with Samsung’s latest Windows laptop. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? The ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop is a great alternative. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. You’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine. Sure, there’s no Wi-Fi 6E or AMOLED display, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget that Apple’s M1 Mac mini is still at its lowest price ever. That’s right, it’s $119 off right now, delivering 512GB of speedy NVMe storage to your desk. Apple’s M1 processor is ultra-powerful, as well, offering the ability to handle video and photo editing with ease. Looking for other Apple-focused discounts? Our guide will be the best place to look. Of course, for PC gaming-related sales, we have a guide for that, too.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro features:

Why can’t laptops be more like cell phones? They can when they have PC power that’s smartphone thin. Combining the latest Intel 11th Gen CoreTM processor with Windows 10 OS and designed on the Intel® EvoTM platform, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a computer that comes in under two pounds, so it’s the perfect mix of portable and productive. Download huge files fast with Wi-Fi 6e. Stream and watch your favorite movie on the move. And you’ll do it all with the surround-sound technology of Dolby Atmos audio and 100% color volume on a brilliant, advanced AMOLED screen.

