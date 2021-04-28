Today, Samsung is introducing a new class of laptop to the Galaxy Book lineup. Enter, the all-new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, touted as smartphone thin and the lightest one ever to carry its hybrid 11th Generation Evo-certified Intel processor. Showboating as Samsung’s latest and greatest, the Galaxy Book Pro is fine-tuned with loads of upgraded features, like a 20-hour battery life and an AMOLED display. Head below for all of the details.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro blazes beyond OLED 4K

Leading with the Super AMOLED display, the screen is intended to feature colors at up to 120% volume, for unparalleled vibrancy and super-dark blacks. It’s touted as visible even in direct sunlight, with a microscopic contrast ratio for crisp, clean lines. On top of that, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 contains a 2-in-1 touchscreen display which can easily double as a drawing tablet. The standard Galaxy Book Pro ditches the hybrid design for a more typical form-factor.

But the internal color color engine might help you with other functions, as well. The smart program works to adjust your color profile depending on whether you’re streaming movies, writing papers, creating content, and the list goes on. Wrap it up with an increasingly popular blue light reduction feature, and we can expect a screen that easily outshines the latest Galaxy Book iterations.

Ultralight Galaxy Book Pro is “smartphone thin… lightest ever”

Heralded for its size and weight, the Galaxy Book Pro sizes up at less than 2 pounds. Backed by an upgraded 20-hour battery life, it seeks to be the ideal travel companion, for work, class, or pleasure. A 720p camera with beauty-enhancing features, noise-cancelling internal mic, and dual Dolby Atmos speakers round out the body. But let’s take a look under the hood to see what’s truly special about this ultralight machine.

First up, we’re looking at an 11th Gen. i5 or i7 Intel processor with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It offers plenty of power, with a base 2.4GHz transfer speed that you can boost all the way to 4.2GHz. Of course, you can always drop an extra $200 to upgrade to i7 processing, which topples that max speed at 4.7GHz, and an impeccable 2.8GHz base.

Pricing and availability

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 were announced today, and are currently available for pre-order through the Samsung website. You’ve got quite a few pricing options, but to make sure these puppies soar, Samsung is throwing in a free pair of its Galaxy Buds Pro or a $150 gift card when you order before the official launch on May 13.

Cosmetically, they come in both mystic silver and mystic blue, but functionally there’s quite an array to choose from. The Galaxy Book Pro has a base price of $999.99, with an i5 processor, 256GB storage, and 13.3-inch display. Upgrading to i7 will run you an extra $200, and the 15.6-inch display adds $100. The 256GB Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,199.99; add $100 for the 512GB version, or go all out with 1TB storage for an extra $300.

9to5Toys’ take:

It’s rare that a new release actually has me itching to hit the pre-order button. My “ol’ reliable” 2016 i5 Pavilion has seen better days, and between the upgraded processor, maxed out display, and ease of carry, it might finally be time for me to trade up.

Based on the actual usage, my only concern is durability. While touting it as smartphone thin would’ve had me ecstatic when I was a student, I’m more than a little concerned one slip of tote bag will have it in pieces. Then again, the laptop is backed by a 1-year warranty, and screen protectors come in all shapes and sizes these days. Plus, it’s tough to argue with all of the other compelling specs and a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro.

