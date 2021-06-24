Last year, T-Mobile challenged itself to cover 300 million people with 5G by the end of 2021. And fittingly, now that we’re just over halfway through the year, the carrier has announced that the milestone has already been hit. So, to celebrate, T-Mobile is rolling out some bizarre and pretty nifty ways to celebrate: 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer. That’s right — you’ll soon be able to make your own 5G-themed cocktails and beverages. Head below for all of the details, a closer look at the limited-edition spirits, and all of the information on bringing some of the Uncarrier spirits to your mixology kit.

T-Mobile gets festive by launching new 5Gin

In celebration of T-Mobile’s 5G rollout milestone, the brand is celebrating in the most tech company way imaginable. It is releasing a themed bottle of gin in a move that seems more like something that we’d see from the likes of Russ Hanneman from the popular HBO series Silicone Valley. In what T-Mobile describes as bottling the Un-carrier spirit, the new 5Gin arrives to infuse your cocktails with some unique flair.

The actual gin isn’t being created by the folks at T-Mobile; instead, they’re relying on Heritage Distilling to do all of the actual distilling. So, while you’ll enjoy all of the fun branding carried by the Ultra Capacity 5Gin, you can rest assured that it isn’t just a novelty release and should actually fit amongst the rest of your mixology kit.

For those who aren’t exactly the biggest fans of hard spirits for one reason or another, T-Mobile is also pairing its 5Gin with some 5Ginger beer. Also going up for purchase later today, this delivers much of the same cell service theming in a more family-friendly package. As for the Extended Range 5Ginger Beer, T-Mobile has tapped Jones Soda Co. to make it happen.

To go alongside the actual bottom of 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer, T-Mobile has concocted some unique recipes to make full use of the limited-edition spirit. There’s everything from Magenta Martini to non-alcoholic 5Ginger Mule, so those just getting started with their mixology kit can get some tips on crafting beverages with the same theming as the actual ingredients.

Launching in limited quantities this afternoon

If seeing the bottle of 5Gin has you wanting to add the limited-edition spirit to your mixology kit, T-Mobile will be making the unique beverage available later this afternoon. Launching via the storefront right here once 3 p.p. EST rolls around, you’ll be able to bring home a bottle for $30. Those who fancy the 5Ginger Beer can score a six-pack for $10. In either case, expect stock to sell out quite quickly, as T-Mobile notes that supplies are quite limited for this unique release.

9to5Toys’ Take:

T-Mobile sent me over a package of its new spirits to try out ahead of the launch this afternoon. While I am certainly no gin aficionado, I’m sure the folks at Heritage Distilling Company are quite renowned for their craft and that that will carry over to the collaboration here. Though taste and all of that aside, the real draw on the T-Mobile 5Gin is its limited-edition and celebratory nature. Odds are you can go get a bottle of the spirit for less that is considered a better addition to your bar kit, but will you be able to craft a drink and say it’s infused with 5G? Not unless you go with T-Mobile’s unique new release. Sure it’s gimmicky, but as far as companies go celebrating milestones, it’s hard to beat something as novel as themed spirits.

