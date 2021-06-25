FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin BoostCharge iPhone and Android Qi gear back to Prime Day pricing at $18+ (Up to 43% off)

-
43% off $18+

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge 10W Fast Wireless Charging Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 at Amazon and direct from Belkin, the BoostCharge 10W is now 43% off the going rate, matching the Prime Day 2021 price, and at the lowest we can find. Just to avoid confusion, this is the one that does include the wall charger, as opposed to the regularly $25 model that does not. You’re looking at up to 10-watts of Qi-enabled charging power for all of your iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Pixels, and more. It can carry your device in both portrait and landscape mode with LED indicators and then ability to power right through 3mm cases. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More Belkin charging gear deals below. 

More Belkin charging gear deals:

Be sure to check out this rare offer on Apple’s official iPhone 12 MagSafe charger at $20 as well as our review of the high-end Volonic Valet 3. Then dive into ongoing Qi charging deals including these 2021 Samsung models, the ongoing OtterBox event, and today’s fresh new Anker sale from $11 with solar models, power strips, and much more

More on the Belkin BoostCharge 10W:

  • The Belkin Difference: third party maker of wireless charging accessories
  • Fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more
  • Charges in portrait or landscape orientation for easy access to texts, apps, videos and more

