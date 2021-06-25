Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows on webcams, solar power banks, more from $11

While we saw quite the collection of discounts for Prime Day, Anker is now back to close out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, solar chargers, webcams, and other gear that wasn’t on sale during Amazon’s massive shopping event, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows and some of the first discounts on new releases. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $89.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking only the second notable discount to date, today’s offer takes $40 off the usual $130 going rate, beats our previous mention by $14, and delivers a new all-time low.
Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. Over 360 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $11.
Other notable Anker deals:
- PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim: $17 (Reg. $21)
- PowerCore Solar 20000 18W Power Bank: $40 (Reg. $60)
- PowerCore Solar 10000 Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $40)
- PowerPort Solar Panel Charger: $52 (Reg. $70)
- PowerExtend USB Wall Outlet: $16 (Reg. $20)
- PowerExtend USB: $24 (Reg. $30)
- PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub: $68 (Reg. $80)
- Nano 18W USB-C Charger: $13 (Reg. $17)
- PowerWave 10W Pad: $11 (Reg. $16)
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Nebula Solar FHD 1080p Projector: $400 (Reg. $520)
- PowerWave 10W Qi Stand: $15 (Reg. $19)
- Super Bright Tactical Flashlight: $23 (Reg. $30)
If you’re a Pixel owner, it’s worth ditching all of the Anker gear noted above and going with Google’s official 10W Qi charger while you can save 50% off the going rate. We’re also still tracking a notable offer on the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+, which delivers a premium place to rest and refuel your iPhone for $14.
Anker PowerConf C300 features:
Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.
