Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows on webcams, solar power banks, more from $11

-
New lows From $11

While we saw quite the collection of discounts for Prime Day, Anker is now back to close out the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With a selection of iPhone and Android essentials, solar chargers, webcams, and other gear that wasn’t on sale during Amazon’s massive shopping event, you’re looking at a series of all-time lows and some of the first discounts on new releases. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $89.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking only the second notable discount to date, today’s offer takes $40 off the usual $130 going rate, beats our previous mention by $14, and delivers a new all-time low.

Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. Over 360 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $11.

Other notable Anker deals:

If you’re a Pixel owner, it’s worth ditching all of the Anker gear noted above and going with Google’s official 10W Qi charger while you can save 50% off the going rate. We’re also still tracking a notable offer on the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+, which delivers a premium place to rest and refuel your iPhone for $14.

Anker PowerConf C300 features:

Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.

