OtterBox charging gear sale from under $13: Qi power banks, cables, USB-C wall plugs, more

15% off $13+

We are now tracking 15% off just about all of the OtterBox charging gear accessories with free shipping sitewide. That includes some of its well-rated gear you won’t find on Amazon as well as Qi-ready power banks and pads, car chargers, USB-C wall options, cables, and more. After just getting a good look at the brand’s new MagSafe car mounts and ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries ahead of E3 2021, it’s now time for some nice price drops on its charging accessories. The deals start from under $13 and you can browse through everything right here, or head below for more details on our top picks. 

OtterBox charging gear sale:

Today’s OtterBox charging gear sale is now in full swing with 15% off just about everything the popular brand offers. If you’ve had your eye on some OtterBox solutions and were waiting for a sale or just want something with a brand name you can trust, today’s sale is worth a closer look. 

One standout here is the OtterBox Fast Charge Qi Wireless Power Bank for $42.46 shipped, marked down from the usual $50. This is a solid 15% off and the best price we can find. Available in white, pink, and black, this is a 15,000mAh power bank with a built-in Qi charging pad mounted on the top for truly portable and wireless charging. The “USB-A and Fast Charge USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging, and secure wireless charging through 10W Qi Wireless output.” Rated 4+ stars. You’ll also find the 10,000mAh variant down at $33.96 from the usual $40. 

Be sure to browse through all of the OtterBox charging gear deals right here for more options starting from under $13. You’ll also find some notable OtterBox deals live as part of the latest Verizon accessory bundle sale right here

For more smartphone accessory deals head over to this morning’s roundup. Then check out these deals on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 cases, up to 40% off Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, the latest Nomad sale from $25, and iOttie’s popular iPhone/Android car mounts and chargers

More on the OtterBox Fast Charge Qi Wireless Power Bank:

OtterBox charging gear: OtterBox Fast Charge portable wireless charger is engineered to charge and empower your day. Battery capacities range in size to give you more hours of battery power. USB-A and Fast Charge USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging, and secure wireless charging through 10W Qi Wireless output.

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

