We are now tracking 15% off just about all of the OtterBox charging gear accessories with free shipping sitewide. That includes some of its well-rated gear you won’t find on Amazon as well as Qi-ready power banks and pads, car chargers, USB-C wall options, cables, and more. After just getting a good look at the brand’s new MagSafe car mounts and ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries ahead of E3 2021, it’s now time for some nice price drops on its charging accessories. The deals start from under $13 and you can browse through everything right here, or head below for more details on our top picks.

OtterBox charging gear sale:

Today’s OtterBox charging gear sale is now in full swing with 15% off just about everything the popular brand offers. If you’ve had your eye on some OtterBox solutions and were waiting for a sale or just want something with a brand name you can trust, today’s sale is worth a closer look.

One standout here is the OtterBox Fast Charge Qi Wireless Power Bank for $42.46 shipped, marked down from the usual $50. This is a solid 15% off and the best price we can find. Available in white, pink, and black, this is a 15,000mAh power bank with a built-in Qi charging pad mounted on the top for truly portable and wireless charging. The “USB-A and Fast Charge USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging, and secure wireless charging through 10W Qi Wireless output.” Rated 4+ stars. You’ll also find the 10,000mAh variant down at $33.96 from the usual $40.

Be sure to browse through all of the OtterBox charging gear deals right here for more options starting from under $13. You’ll also find some notable OtterBox deals live as part of the latest Verizon accessory bundle sale right here.

More on the OtterBox Fast Charge Qi Wireless Power Bank:

OtterBox charging gear: OtterBox Fast Charge portable wireless charger is engineered to charge and empower your day. Battery capacities range in size to give you more hours of battery power. USB-A and Fast Charge USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging, and secure wireless charging through 10W Qi Wireless output.

