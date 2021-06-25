FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker delivers poolside listening at a new low of $100 (Save $30)

Reg. $130 $100

Amazon is currently offering the latest LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Having launched last year with a $180 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $130 going rate with today’s offer saving you 23% in order to mark a new all-time low. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass.” Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more.

Make out for less by opting for the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $47 instead. This offering packs a similar waterproof design found above, but without as capable internal drivers and only 10-hour playback. But for a more affordable alternative or something that’s even more compact, this is worth a look. It comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 330 customers, as well.

But if value is what you’re going for out of a portable Bluetooth speaker, Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is the offering for you. We just took a hands-on look and found it to be one of the best speakers of the summer, especially for those who want high-end features on a budget. 

LG PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker features:

LG’s PL7, powerful Bluetooth speaker offers long-lasting rechargeable battery, for up to 24 hours of playback. The splash-resistant PL7 with Meridian Audio technology for richer bass and clearer vocals adds LED lights add club-style excitement. Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.

