Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls to $390 shipped (Reg. $460)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter for $390.14 shipped for Prime members with the discount reflecting at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $540 and going for $460 at Amazon right now, Our last mention was $450 and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $340 during the Black Friday 2020 festivities. The Ninebot S Electric Scooter can travel at up to 10 MPH for a maximum of 13.7 miles before it needs to be recharged. Its compact size weighs in at just 28-pounds, though it can carry up to 220-pounds. This means you can easily tote this scooter up and down stairs when you arrive either at your destination or home. There’s even an app that can help with anti-theft functions, speed limits, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, if you’re on a tighter budget this holiday season, the Razor E100 Electric Scooter is seriously worth your consideration. You’ll find that it costs just $140 at Amazon right now, which is far below Segway’s model above. However, it can only reach 10 MPH and a single charge lasts for 40-minutes according to Razor, so this isn’t really meant to get around town with, as much as it is to be used as a fun way to ride around the neighborhood.

More on the Segway Ninebot S Scooter:

Ninebot S is compact, weighting just 28 lbs with a max load of 220 lbs. Thanks to the dual 400W motors, it can easily reach a max speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13. 7 miles, climbing a max slope of 15°

10. 5″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. Applicable Age 16 – 50 years. Applicable Height – 3. 11 – 6. 6 Inch.

Download the Segway app for anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, firmware upgrade, Ambient Light, vehicle remote control and more.Rated voltage:54.8V

