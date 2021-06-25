WD 1TB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD makes an ideal backup at new low of $130

Amazon is offering WD’s My Passport 1TB Portable Solid State Drive in Silver for $129.99 shipped. This has recently been going for $170, with today’s deal matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This 1TB portable SSD is meant to offer an ideal backup for your work, files, or digital art. It comes prepped with 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds via USB-C, with cross-compatibility for USB 3.2 Gen 2. The body is compact, smaller than most smartphones, and durable enough to withstand drops from up to six and a half feet. And aside from physical protection, all of your data is secured with 256-bit AES encryption. Nearly 1,400 customers left it an average 4.7/5 star rating. See more below.

Don’t need a full terabyte of storage? WD’s 500GB My Passport SSD is just $80. It offers the same lightning-fast transfer speeds with built-in hardware encryption and impact resistance, just at $50 under our lead deal. On the other end of the spectrum, you can score a whole 4TB of mobile storage at a new Amazon low of $580. Obviously, that’s quite a bit more than our lead offer, but with four times the storage, it’s a solid option for anyone requiring routine backups or transfers.

Samsung is also offering some deep cuts to its line of NVMe internal SSDs from $90. With up to 2TB of storage and incomparable 3,5000MB/s read speeds, you could find a gorgeous new addition for your rig at a new all-time low. Or, check out out our best PC gaming deals for more ways to upgrade.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Save, access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you accelerated read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. Help secure your drive and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Resist drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m) with a sleek, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration-resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!