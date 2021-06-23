FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s NVMe 1TB SSD offers 3,500MB/s transfer speeds at new low of $110, more

Amazon is offering Samsung’s NVMe M.2 1TB Internal Solid State Drive 980 for $109.99 shipped. Recently selling for $140, today’s deal marks the first major discount we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low. If you’re looking to add some extra firepower to your rig, this 1TB SSD offers an impressive 3,000MB/s write and 3,5000MB/s read speeds. To prevent damage from overheating, it features improved thermal control built-in to the unit. Although, you can also keep track of you SSD’s health and performance through Samsung’s complimentary Magician software. Over 900 customers have left it a solid 4.8/5 star rating, and you can dive into our announcement coverage to get a closer look. Find more options below.

Other notable SSD deals:

For dedicated PC gamers, having the right equipment can mean a world of difference for play, streaming, and comfort. So if you’re thinking of upgrading, consider RESPAWN’s big and tall racing chair at a new all-time low. With added neck and lumbar support, plus RESPAWN’s sturdy faux-leather covering, this chair makes a great alternative to the odd office chair at just $190. Though if you’re already set in the seating department, there are tons of other ways to give your set up a boost in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Samsung NVMe M.2 SSD 980 features:

  • PACKED WITH SPEED 980 delivers value, without sacrificing sequential read write speeds up to 3,500 3,000 MB/s
  • KEEP MOVING WITH FULL POWER MODE Keep your SSD running at its peak with Full Power Mode, which drives continuous and consistent high performance
  • BUILT FOR THE LONG RUN With up to 600 TBW and a 5 year limited warranty, the 980’s optimized endurance comes with trusted reliability

