Samsung’s NVMe 1TB SSD offers 3,500MB/s transfer speeds at new low of $110, more

Amazon is offering Samsung’s NVMe M.2 1TB Internal Solid State Drive 980 for $109.99 shipped. Recently selling for $140, today’s deal marks the first major discount we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low. If you’re looking to add some extra firepower to your rig, this 1TB SSD offers an impressive 3,000MB/s write and 3,5000MB/s read speeds. To prevent damage from overheating, it features improved thermal control built-in to the unit. Although, you can also keep track of you SSD’s health and performance through Samsung’s complimentary Magician software. Over 900 customers have left it a solid 4.8/5 star rating, and you can dive into our announcement coverage to get a closer look. Find more options below.

Other notable SSD deals:

For dedicated PC gamers, having the right equipment can mean a world of difference for play, streaming, and comfort. So if you’re thinking of upgrading, consider RESPAWN’s big and tall racing chair at a new all-time low. With added neck and lumbar support, plus RESPAWN’s sturdy faux-leather covering, this chair makes a great alternative to the odd office chair at just $190. Though if you’re already set in the seating department, there are tons of other ways to give your set up a boost in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Samsung NVMe M.2 SSD 980 features:

PACKED WITH SPEED 980 delivers value, without sacrificing sequential read write speeds up to 3,500 3,000 MB/s

KEEP MOVING WITH FULL POWER MODE Keep your SSD running at its peak with Full Power Mode, which drives continuous and consistent high performance

BUILT FOR THE LONG RUN With up to 600 TBW and a 5 year limited warranty, the 980’s optimized endurance comes with trusted reliability

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!