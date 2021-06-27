FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let inspiration flow with up to 33% off ARTEZA professional art supplies from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ARTEZA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering deep discounts on its visual art supplies from $7. These highly rated acrylics, watercolors, craft supplies, and more are currently up to 33% off, and seeing some of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Our top pick today is the Acrylic Paint 14-tube Set for $27.19 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $40, today’s deal slashes 32% off and inches out the Amazon low by a dime. This professional set contains 14 120ml tubes of high-viscosity paint in a wide variety of color. The thickness and vibrancy of the paint helps support each painter to find their perfect texture, tone, and see their vision to fruition. So if you’ve got a young artist at home, or you’ve been looking to restock for your latest project, this is a rock-solid way to do it. Over 4,000 artists have left it an average 4.8/5 star rating. See all of today’s ARTEZA deals below.

Other notable ARTEZA deals:

If you still love to create, but aren’t really one for painting and sculpting, then maybe a handsome new LEGO set is the way to go. Right now, you can score the 1,458-piece Porsche 911 at a new all-time low. This miniature sports car features functional steering, tons of iconic design choices, and there are two ways to build it. This is the very first discount we’ve tracked since the set’s release, but if it’s still not quite what you’re looking for, you can check out our toys and hobbies guide for more ways to build.

More on ARTEZA’s 14-paint Acrylic Set:

  • Exciting Selection of Artist-Quality Colors: Whether you’re new to acrylic painting or a seasoned artist, colors like Lemon Yellow, Phthalo Blue & Crimson Red will set fire to your imagination.
  • Rich, Vivid Pigments: Your premium acrylic paint kit features smooth, highly pigmented color to produce true, consistent shades. Ideal for canvas painting, these colors won’t fade over time.
  • Certified Safe & Non-Toxic: No need to worry about toxicity with our acrylic paints. They’re ACMI-certified safe for your complete peace of mind. Great for creative adults, teens and kids.

