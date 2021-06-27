LEGO’s new 1,458-piece Porsche 911 sports car sees very first discount to $135

Trusted retailer Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Creator Expert Porsche 911 Sports Car for $134.99 shipped when code PORSCHE has been applied at checkout. While only down from $150, you’re looking at the very first discount on the latest brick-built vehicle since it launched at the beginning of the year.

Stacking up to 1,458 pieces, the new Porsche 911 assembles the latest Creator Expert car from the LEGO Group and arrives with extra pieces so you can assembles two different versions of the ride. There’s the Turbo model from the 1970s, which is also joined by the Porsche 911 Varga complete with a sunroof from the 1980s. Regardless of which model you fancy, there are notable details throughout like an authentic rear-mounted flat-six engine, as well as working steering, gearshift, and emergency break. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As a more affordable way to add some of the classic Porsche vibes to your brick-built garage, the Speed Champions version will only set you back $12 right now at Amazon. Sure the model is much smaller at just 180 pieces, but it packs the same retro design alongside an added driver minifigure.

But for the latest in the world of LEGO, be sure to go check out all of the announcements made at LEGO CON 2021 yesterday. Headlined by better looks at upcoming Star Wars creations, we also were filled in on the latest Ideas set and more. Get all of the details right here, and then go dive into our recent hands-on review of the Marvel Benatar Guardians’ Ship.

LEGO Porsche 911 features:

Celebrate the unmistakable style of Porsche with this fantastic building challenge as you create your own classic, collectible car with the LEGO Porsche 911 (10295) model kit. Choose to build either the Turbo model with its turbocharged engine or the Targa with its iconic Targa bar and a removable roof that stores under the hood. Both the Turbo and the Targa model cars feature authentic Porsche 911 details like the iconic front and rear bumpers, angled headlights, printed logo and number plates.

