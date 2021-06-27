FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Level Bolt delivers an invisible smart lock with HomeKit, on sale for first time at $199

-
AmazonSmart HomeLevel
Reg. $229 $199

Amazon currently offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $199 shipped. Having just dropped from $229, you’re looking at the very first discount as well as $30 in savings. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though its still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 250 customers and we found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While you’re not going to be getting as stealth of a design like on the Level Bolt, there are plenty of extra savings to be had by going with the VOCOlinc Smart Deadbolt at $110 instead. This offering sports more of a traditional smart lock look with a touchsreen pin pad for entering in codes to unlock alongside HomeKit support and more. A 4.3/5 star rating completes the package.

Once you’ve taken care of the security upgrade, treat your smart home to some added flair by picking up some of these discounted Govee lighting accessories. We’re tracking a series of discounts on everything from bedside table lights to RGB light strips and more starting at $10. Otherwise, you’ll want to go give all of the price cuts in our smart home guide a look for other ways to expand the reach of Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Level

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Let inspiration flow with up to 33% off ARTEZA professi...
Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple...
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro mark a return to the Amazon low...
Govee sale from $10: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, str...
Asymmetrical wall-mounted Martin Furniture 60-inch A/V ...
Seamlessly adjust your viewing angle with this gas spri...
Camping tents from $31: Ciays 4-person, ALPS 2-person, ...
Three more monitors fall by up to $70: LG 4K 31.5-inch,...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon lows

Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit lighting sets see rare discounts to Amazon lows, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
33% off

Let inspiration flow with up to 33% off ARTEZA professional art supplies from $7

From $7 Learn More
First discount

LEGO’s new 1,458-piece Porsche 911 sports car sees very first discount to $135

$135 Learn More
Reg. $39

Make Tim Cook happy by trying out MagSafe while Apple’s official Charger is down to $33

$33 Learn More
Save $120

Ninja’s family-sized XL indoor grill and air fryer drops to 2021 low at $160 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

$160 Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro mark a return to the Amazon low at $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More

Everything announced at LEGO CON: New Star Wars kits, Ideas Foosball Table, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $100 off, 24-inch M1 iMac hits Amazon lows, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More