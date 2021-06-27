Level Bolt delivers an invisible smart lock with HomeKit, on sale for first time at $199

Amazon currently offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $199 shipped. Having just dropped from $229, you’re looking at the very first discount as well as $30 in savings. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though its still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 250 customers and we found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While you’re not going to be getting as stealth of a design like on the Level Bolt, there are plenty of extra savings to be had by going with the VOCOlinc Smart Deadbolt at $110 instead. This offering sports more of a traditional smart lock look with a touchsreen pin pad for entering in codes to unlock alongside HomeKit support and more. A 4.3/5 star rating completes the package.

Once you’ve taken care of the security upgrade, treat your smart home to some added flair by picking up some of these discounted Govee lighting accessories. We’re tracking a series of discounts on everything from bedside table lights to RGB light strips and more starting at $10. Otherwise, you’ll want to go give all of the price cuts in our smart home guide a look for other ways to expand the reach of Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

