Hisense Quantum 55-inch 4K Android TV from $899 (Amazon low) + more up to $1,000 off

-
Hisense
$899

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Hisense 55-inch U8G Series Quantum Android TV for $899.99 shipped. Also available for $899 at Walmart. Regularly $1,020 and more recently dropping to $950 or so at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $121 in savings, matching the lowest price we have tracked, and the best we can find. This is a 4K 3840x2160p ULED panel with Quantum Dot color, a 120HX refresh rate, and Dolby Vision/Atmos support, and HDR. This Android TV comes with a voice remote and Google Assistant built-in as well as direct access to all of the streaming services and apps you’ll need. Connectivity options include four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More 4K TV deals below. 

More 4K TV deals:

Then swing by our home theater guide for even more ways to upgrade your setup at a discount including this asymmetrical wall-mounted Martin Furniture 60-inch A/V shelf, this deal on LG’s high-end 7.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, and our ongoing coverage of the Sonos refurb summer sale with rare price drops starting from $139

More on the Hisense 55-inch U8G Series:

  • 4K ULED: Like 4K great, but better. The 55U8G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.
  • Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. We could get into how it works. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.

