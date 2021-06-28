The new GAP Home line is here and now exclusively available at Walmart. This line was designed to deliver timeless American style into your home. It includes bedding, decor, bath items, tabletop staples, and more. The collection is very affordable and there are more than 400 new items from which to choose. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks. You’ll also want to check out our latest guide to the Travis Matthew Red, White, and Blue collection.

GAP Home bedding

One of our top picks is the new T-Shirt Soft Jersey Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set that’s priced from $45. This set comes in several color options and I love the stripes for summer. The set includes the duvet comforter, two shams, and a bag in which to store it. I also love this duvet comforter because it adds just enough pattern that you can pair it with really fun pillows.

However, if you like neutrals, the Washed Frayed Edge Organic Cotton Quilt is a must-have. I love how the frayed edge gives it a modern appeal and it looks very high-end. Better yet, it can be machine washed and the breathable lightweight material is a great option for summer weather. This quilt is available in five solid color options and priced from $55.

Dinnerware

Refresh your everyday table wear with delicate pieces from the new GAP Home line. A standout from this collection is the New Blue 16-piece Dinnerware Set. It’s crafted from new bone porcelain that’s chip-resistant and dishwasher and microwave friendly. I love the bright patterns that will really cheer up your kitchen, and the classic blue and white design is timeless. The set is priced at just $49 and would also make a great gift.

Bath

Finally, an easy way to spruce up your guest bathroom or your own bathroom is with a new set of towels. The Sculpted Organic 6-Piece Bath Towel Set looks luxurious. You can also find it in six fun color options and the quilted design adds a pop. The plush towels were designed to be very soft and highly absorbent. They’re already rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 100 Walmart customers and priced at just $40.

