Home Depot refreshes your patio with up to $300 off outdoor furniture, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is currently taking $100 or more off a selection of patio furniture from top brands like Hampton Bay, Brookside, and more. You’ll find free shipping available across the selection of outdoor seating deals, with in-store pickup available for those wanting to get their patio upgrades before the July 4th festivities. With the holiday weekend on the horizon, now is a great time to refresh your outdoor space with a new seating set and more thanks to today’s sale. Ranging from single chairs for ensuring you can seat the whole family to outdoor sofas and other pieces of furniture, these are some of the best prices to date. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, as well. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable patio furniture deals:

But if today’s sale isn’t quite going to have your space in the perfect shape ahead of Independence Day, don’t forget to head over to our coverage of Home Depot’s July 4th sale. With a collection of price cuts on tools, patio furniture, grills, and much more, you’ll surely find something to get your outdoor space picnic-ready. Get all of the details right here.

Hampton Bay 3-piece Sectional Sofa features:

Soak up the sun and experience the great outdoors with this 3-piece patio sectional from the Riley Collection. Featuring a curved back design with classic arms and transitional slat backs, this sectional is the perfect way to expand the seating and entertaining options of your outdoor living space. Includes a corner section and two loveseat sections. Comes with comfortable cushions.

