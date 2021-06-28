HP 4th of July Sale is bursting with deals: Envy x360 $700, gaming monitors, more from $16

HP is kicking off the week with some early 4th of July savings on a selection of laptops, monitors, headsets, and more starting at $16. Our top pick today is the popular HP Envy x360 15-inch Laptop 4.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $699.99 shipped. This goes for around $910 from retailers like Best Buy, and is currently marked down to the lowest price we can find. Powered by an 11th-generation Intel i5 processor, you’ll find speeds up to 4.2GHz with integrated Iris Xe graphics for high-octane gaming. Though, it also makes a strong professional laptop with Windows Home 64 OS and HP Quickdrop, so you can instantly share photos, files, and more from your smartphone. The whole thing is centered on a 15-inch 1080p microedge display, rounding out the form and function with crisp visuals for streaming and videocalls. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below to check out all of today’s HP top picks.

Update 6/28 @ 5:19 PM: Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC with 3.7GHz Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB for $1,699.99 shipped. Down $300 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar RTX 3070 desktop. Rated 4/5 stars.

More HP 4th of July deals:

If you’ve been looking to add some rare upgrades to your battlestation, we just found Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset down to $94. It’s been hard enough tracking down a pair of these, and this discount marks only the second we’ve seen to date. With up to 15-hours of battery life, a plush over-ear fit, and Microsoft’s iconic audio hardware, these would make a worthy addition to just about any set-up. Though if you’re always on the lookout for the latest and greatest, our best PC gaming deals guide is the place to start your search.

More on the HP Envy x360:

Create on-the-go with a convertible laptop designed to move with you. The power of a 360 degree hinge combined with the simultaneous use of touch and pen make for vibrant, accurate creations. With up a long battery life and peace of mind features, you can create from day to night with ease.

