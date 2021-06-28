Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been hard to find in-stock, let alone on sale for $94

Lenovo currently offers the new Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset for $94.05 shipped when applying code EXTRAFIVE at checkout. Down from its usual $100 going rate, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date on the recent release. Not only is this matching the all-time low from several months ago, but also a rare chance to score the headset at any price given how hard it has been to find on store shelves. Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset delivers a cordless way to enjoy a more immersive gaming experience on Series X or S. Alongside direct pairing to your console, other notable features include a built-in microphone, ear-cup dials to adjust volume, and up to 15-hour battery life. Over 860 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

If the latest offering from Microsoft isn’t going to cut it, be sure to check out our coverage of the best Xbox Series X and S headsets. We went hands-on with six of the most popular offerings from brands like SteelSeries and TurtleBeach to see which headset offers the most bang for buck, including various price points and feature sets, as well.

But if it’s a gaming upgrade for the battlestation instead of a console setup, be sure to have a look at the discounts we spotted on Logitech’s lineup of G PRO X gear. With price cuts on the popular Superlight Mouse at $140 being joined by some additional headsets and keyboards, pricing starts at $90.

Xbox Wireless Headset features:

Game loud and clear with the Xbox Wireless Headset, surround yourself with spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X. Auto-mute and voice isolation reduce background noise for crystal-clear chat. The flexible, lightweight design with an adjustable headband makes for a more comfortable experience during extended play sessions while rotating earcup dials provide a quick, intuitive way to adjust volume and game/chat balance.

